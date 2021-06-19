Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,922 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.61% of Weibo worth $70,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 682.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

WB opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

