Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FENC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of FENC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 252,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

