Financial Comparison: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) vs. State Street (NYSE:STT)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and State Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $51.02 million 1.98 $6.93 million N/A N/A State Street $12.08 billion 2.27 $2.42 billion $6.70 11.77

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.96% 6.63% 0.53% State Street 19.59% 10.65% 0.83%

Volatility & Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. State Street pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and State Street has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citizens and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A State Street 1 6 6 0 2.38

State Street has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Citizens.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

State Street beats Citizens on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. It operates a principal office in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi; and 28 additional branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

