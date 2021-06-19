First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post sales of $74.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the highest is $76.90 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $78.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $293.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $299.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $319.24 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $360.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $41.67. 464,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,892. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.