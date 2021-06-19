First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce $130.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the highest is $131.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $512.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.50 million to $512.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $504.45 million, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $519.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

FFIN traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $46.59. 2,037,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.