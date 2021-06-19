First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.58 Million

Brokerages expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report sales of $11.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.45 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.04 million, with estimates ranging from $47.17 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

