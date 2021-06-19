First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $57.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.60 million and the lowest is $55.90 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $45.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $226.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

FMBH opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

