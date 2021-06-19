Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $98,192.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,440 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $98,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael P. Hartung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.82 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flex by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Flex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

