Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fluent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluent by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fluent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

