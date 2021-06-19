Folder Protocol Price Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $772,511.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00146214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00182768 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,926.81 or 1.00267549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.00862722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

