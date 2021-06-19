Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,741 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Foot Locker worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $69,007,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Shares of FL opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.90. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

