Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 695,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 569,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

FOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.90 price target on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.45 million and a P/E ratio of -109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

