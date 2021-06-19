Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FRX opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Forest Road Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition by 31,946.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $405,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forest Road Acquisition Company Profile

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

