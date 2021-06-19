Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.
Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:FRX opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Forest Road Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20.
Forest Road Acquisition Company Profile
Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
