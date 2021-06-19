Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Down 17.6% in May

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 18,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 3,837,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

