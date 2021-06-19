Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of FWP stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.