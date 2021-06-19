Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,326.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis J. Pelzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00.

FFIV stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.69. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

