freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.20 ($26.12).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €21.87 ($25.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.49. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

