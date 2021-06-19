Friendz Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $780,018.80 and $70,617.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00727271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083452 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 521,643,977 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars.

