Fundamental Research Boosts Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Price Target to $1.30

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research to $1.30 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 143.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.15%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

