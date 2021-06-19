Fundamental Research Reiterates C$2.56 Price Target for NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price objective on NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE NEXE opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.37. NEXE Innovations has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.90.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.