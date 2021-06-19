Fusion (FSN) Trading 21.3% Lower This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,816.26 or 0.99696900 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,704,205 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

