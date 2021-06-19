G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.88). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,050. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $881.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.24.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

