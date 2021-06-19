Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 4,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,136,522.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBIO. William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.