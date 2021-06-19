Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.18

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $216,681.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00136257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00184313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00874655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.18 or 1.00012116 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.