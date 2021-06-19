Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,149 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.30% of Genpact worth $24,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

NYSE G opened at $44.47 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

