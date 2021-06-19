Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 169,244 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Ameren worth $358,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ameren by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.57.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.