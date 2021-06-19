Geode Capital Management LLC Has $328.70 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Healthpeak Properties worth $328,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,516,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,760,000 after acquiring an additional 705,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,571,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

