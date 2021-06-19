Geode Capital Management LLC Has $340.98 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $340,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

