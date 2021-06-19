Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 601,592 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $400,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 365.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 641,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

PPL stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

