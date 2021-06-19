Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Teradyne worth $378,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER opened at $124.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

