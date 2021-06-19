Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,944 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $368,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $226.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.74.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total transaction of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

