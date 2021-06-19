Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 274,438 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $313,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.