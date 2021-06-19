Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Geron stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Geron by 4,606.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 906.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 880,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 532.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,536 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

