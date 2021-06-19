Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNGBY. SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GNGBY remained flat at $$36.45 during trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28. Getinge has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

