Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.95 million and the highest is $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 691,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,210. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Getty Realty by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

