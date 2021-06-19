Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.09

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and traded as high as $20.92. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBNXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

About Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

