Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEI. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 35.38. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

