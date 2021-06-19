GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

GLYC opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1,389.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 84,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,068 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

