Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $206.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.95. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.14.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,946,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.