Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 655,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 380.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,746 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 533,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

