GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GoPro worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,918. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.41 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.22.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.