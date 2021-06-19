Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 136.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH stock opened at $280.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $170.30 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

