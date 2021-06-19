Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $301.17 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

