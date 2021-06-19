Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 920,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMRK stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

