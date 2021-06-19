Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,911,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

