Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,055 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

