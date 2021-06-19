Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 18,700 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $139.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

