Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,808,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 13th total of 34,483,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,371.9 days.

GWLLF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,796. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on Great Wall Motor in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.