GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 696,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 567,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.50 million and a P/E ratio of -85.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

