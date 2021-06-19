Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $68,220.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $221,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.